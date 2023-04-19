Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhilash, Sonal Monteiro team up for 'Margaret Lover of Ramachari'

The title and the character names in Giridhar Kumbara's crime film is inspired by the yesteryear classic, Nagarahavu
 

Published: 19th April 2023

Sonal Monteiro

Sonal Monteiro

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It is clear that the impact of Puttanna Kanagal’s all-time classic, Nagarahavu is still strong. While there have been films titled Ramachari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, the latest film to be inspired from the classic is 'Margaret Lover of Ramachari'. 

Written and directed by Giridhar Kumbara, the film stars Abhilash in his first lead role. The actor, who began as a theatre artiste, has played important roles in films like KGF, Love Mocktail, Badava Rascal, and Gurudev Hoysala. Abhilash is set to play Ramachari aka Ramu in the film, which stars Sonal Monteiro as Meera Raghav Ram aka Maggi, and Yash Shetty as the antagonist Jayanta aka Jaleela  Margaret Lover of Ramachari also stars noted actors Ravi Shankar and  Avinash in pivotal roles.

Backed by Vanitha HN’s Nihant Productions, Telugu cinematographer Kolanchi Rakesh is making his Kannada debut with the project, which will have music by Vasuki Vaibhav.  “We have taken reference from Nagarahavu, but it is a different story, and will be shot in Chitradurga, which is one of the reasons to title the film Margaret Lover of Ramachari,” says Abhilash. 

The muhurath is planned on April 24, and the film will officially go on floors on May 11. “3 years of work has gone into the script, which is a serious subject revolving around the importance of consent.” 
 

