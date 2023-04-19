Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Working with Pramod helped me elevate my performance’

...says Thejaswini Sharma, who talks about her first commercial entertainer, English Manja, and working with the actor

Published: 19th April 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

English Manja

Thejaswini Sharma in 'English Manja' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Thejaswini Sharma, who began her career with content-oriented films like Flat No 9, and Mary, is now happy to be testing the waters with her first commercial outing, English Manja. which is set to release on April 21. Directed by Aryaa Mahesh, the film stars Pramod alongside Thejaswini. “I started with women-centric cinema that revolved around my character. Having said that, English Manja is a commercial subject, which has a mass appeal, and also gives its heroine a space to perform.” 

Thejaswini Sharma

Being part of a commercial film comes with its advantages, and Thejaswini too understands the importance of starring in such projects. “I began my career with content-oriented subjects only to explore my acting skills. Working in English Manja, I got to realise that commercial films do have everything glorified, but even these mass entertainers require a certain standard of acting,” says the actor. 

Thejaswini plays Kamli, an innocent yet brave girl, who enters into English Manja’s life, and shows him how love has the power to heal anything. “The impact of Kamli in Manja’s life is brought out in this action drama that is laced with love and friendship.” 

Sharing her experience of working with actor Pramod and director Aryaa Mahesh, Thejaswini says, “Pramod is a fantastic actor, and sharing screen space with such a performer was important for me at this stage of my career. Pramod is very at ease with his work, and working with such a co-star is necessary since his presence helped me elevate my performance. Aryaa Mahesh is very disciplined, and his experience does the talking.”

Thejaswini is simultaneously working on a web series, Super Couple, which is in its third season. “I am enjoying both formats. Web series give more time to learn. A film has its own process, and it is nice to explore my skills,” says Thejaswini, who is looking forward to better projects coming her way.
Backed by David R English Manja has cinematography by S Nagesh, music by BR Hemanth Kumar and lyrics written by Dr. Nagendra Prasad and Simple Suni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thejaswini Sharma English Manja
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp