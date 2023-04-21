Director Suri to collaborate with Jayanna films for the first time

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A long-pending collaboration between director Suri and producers Jayanna and Bogendra is finally happening. The Tagaru director and Jayanna Films will be teaming up for a film that will be headlined by the Kiss hero, Virat.

Virat, who has signed a multi-film deal with the production company, is starring in Dinakaar Thoogudeepa's Royal, which is in the last stages of shooting. Next up, Virat will star in the Suri directorial, and a confirmation of this project was made by both the producer and the director.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suri said that he has had a long-standing association with producer Jayanna since his directorial debut, Duniya.

"In fact, Duniya wouldn't have made it to theatres without the support of Jayanna. He helped me bring the film to the big screen. Since then, we have associated in various capacities. He has been the distributor for a handful of my films and has indirectly backed my projects. Jayanna, who has been a good friend of Bad Manners producer Sudhir is taking take care of that film's theatrical release too," says Suri, adding, "We would often discuss collaborating as director and producer, and it is finally happening now. I’m excited to helm a film under such a big banner, which is more like my home production."

About casting Virat, Suri says the actor is a bundle of talent.

"He has this fire in him, and we are now gearing up for a good collaboration. Writer Surendra Nath and Amri along with the team are working on the script. Right now, we are getting Bad Manners ready for release, and after that, we will start the Virat project, which will be a pucca mass entertainer," says Suri.

Talking about the project, Jayanna says, "It has been a long-standing dream for me to work with a director like Suri. Also, from Royal to this project, it has been a fruitful collaboration with Virat."



