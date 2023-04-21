Home Entertainment Kannada

English Manja will be on the lines of yesteryear mass flicks: Pramod

Pramod, who was last seen in Bond Ravi, this time is back as English Manja.

Published: 21st April 2023

Pramod, who was last seen in Bond Ravi, this time is back as English Manja. With the film slated to hit the theatres this week, the actor shares that the film be on the lines of yesteryear mass flicks. "English Manja was a film I signed during the pandemic. I gave 80 days of call sheet and even took risks for the action sequences. Overall, compared to my other films, a lot of hard work has gone into English Manja."

The actor goes on to add that he also had to keep the film in tune with the present audience. "The audiences are updating themselves every day, and their mindsets towards films keep changing. Going by the present trend of the viewers, I am anxious to know, whether they will be attracted to violence and heroes wielding machetes. So it is  a litmus test for me too."

The actor shares that planning the shooting pre-hand will be helpful for the project's release. "The time gap between the commencing of the shoot and release matters. We should target to complete it in at least 8 months. I want to apply it to my future projects,” he says.

English Manja directed by Arya Mahesh, traces the journey of a youth, who is averse to English and enters the mafia world, out of his will.

"Known as English Manja, he enjoys crime at the early age of 7 and watches films based on rowdyism, and is influenced by the glorified gangster characters. He aims to become a big gangster and goes on a successful streak. However, the story goes into a twist when Manja falls in love.'Respect love, don't lose it for anything' is the underlying theme of the film," says Pramod giving a brief about English Manja.  

The film produced by David has cinematography by S Nagesh and music by Hemanth Kumar.
Pramod, up next will be seen in Bhuvanam Gaganam. The actor is also a part of Prashanth Neel's Salaar

