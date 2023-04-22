Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar join the cast of 'The Judgement'  

The legal thriller, starring Ravichandran, is directed by Gururaj Kulkarni

Dhanya Ramkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We earlier reported that Ravichandran’s next will be Amruth Apartments director Gururaj Kulkarni’s upcoming legal thriller. Titled The Judgement -- See You in Court, the film was launched on Friday, and the makers, who are planning to kickstart shooting on Monday.

 The film’s star cast includes Diganth (Gaalipata 2) and Dhanya Ramkumar (Ninna Sanihake). An official announcement of the two joining the legal thriller was made at the Muhurat event. 

The Judgement will also feature Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, who is returning to Kannada cinema after a hiatus. According to the director, Diganth is the parallel lead of the film, which marks his first collaboration with Ravichandran. While Dhanya is paired opposite Diganth, the makers are in the process of finalising a pair for Ravichandran. 

While the director has approached Khusbhu for the role, a final announcement is expected to be out soon. Presented by G9 Communication Media and Entertainment, the film has dialogues penned by MS Ramesh. 

With music by Anoop Seelin, and lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe, The Judgement has Shiva BK Kumar as the cinematographer. 
 

