Meghana Gaonkar to star opposite Ravichandran in The Judgement

By Express News Service

Director Gururaj Kulkarni began the shoot of The Judgement on Monday. The legal thriller starring Ravichandran in the lead brings a host of interesting stars together.

While, the makers recently confirmed that Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Lakshmi Gopalswamy are part of the film, the newest addition is Meghana Gaonkar who will be playing the female lead, and will share screen space with Crazy Star for the first time.

The young actor is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Shivaji Surathkal 2. “I was looking for an actor who can pull off multiple shades, and Meghana was the perfect find for the role. I met her a couple of times, before I zeroed in on her,” says Gururaj, who feels blessed to have a good set of the star cast in his film.

The film presented by G9 communication media and Entertainment has dialogues penned by MS Ramesh. The team has roped in Anoop Seelin as the music director, Pramod Maravanthe as the lyricist, and Shiva B K Kumar as the cinematographer.

Ask the director about the reports of Khusbhu being part of the film and Gururaj says, “I want Khusbhu to play a prominent role in my film, we are in talks. She is currently travelling, and we hope to match her shooting dates, and have her on board,” he says.

