Home Entertainment Kannada

45 will be a thought-provoking entertainer: Shivarajkumar  

The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya, and also stars Upendra and Raj B Shetty in the lead cast 

Published: 29th April 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Raj B Shetty, 45

Raj B Shetty, Kaustubha Mani, Shivarajkumar, Arjun Janya and Ramesh Reddy

By Express News Service

The shooting of composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45, starring Shivarajakumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, commenced in Mysore. Geetha Shivarajkumar clapped the first shot of the shooting in the muhurat, which was attended by prominent artists, technicians, and dignitaries from the film industry.

Produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, 45 is also written by Arjun, who will also be composing music for the film. The commercial entertainer will have Sathya Hegde handling the cinematography, editing by M Prakash, and Anil Kumar penning the dialogue.

At the media interaction, Shivarajkumar referred to the film as a thought-provoking entertainer. “The pre-production work has been underway for the last year. Arjun Janya not only narrated the story but also displayed an animation of the movie, which impressed me and the team beyond words,” said Shivanna.

Raj B Shetty remarked, “As an actor and as an audience, I am excited and curious about 45,” he says. Kaustubha Mani, who is playing the female lead expressed her excitement at appearing alongside such distinguished artists and technicians. “I am thrilled to be playing the role of a bold girl in this film,” she shared.

Talking about green-lighting the project, producer Ramesh Reddy said, “I was impressed with Arjun Janya’s story and the way he has utilized animation to showcase the movie’s concept. We are confident that the film will exceed our expectations,” stated the producer. Arjun Janya revealed, “Although we are starting the shoot now, we have been working on pre-production for approximately nine months.

Shivanna’s encouragement drove me to direct this film. Through this project, I aim to communicate profound philosophical concepts in a simple yet accessible manner, blending both class and mass elements.”

The makers have scheduled the filming in 80 days in locations such as Bengaluru and Mysore. Additionally, the film will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and the team plans to release it in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
45 muhurat Shivarajakumar Upendra Arjun Janya
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp