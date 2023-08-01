Home Entertainment Kannada

Mass director Om Prakash Rao ventures into a female-centric film titled 'Phoenix'

Director Omprakash Rao, the director of mass films like Lockup Death, Huchcha, AK 47, Kalasipalya, and Ayya among others, is making a female-centric subject.

Published: 01st August 2023

Director Om Prakash Rao.(Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Director Om prakash Rao, the director of mass films like Lockup Death, Huchcha, AK 47, Kalasipalya, and Ayya among others, is making a female-centric subject. With Phoenix as the title, the film is produced by Trisha Prakash under the Siriguru Chitralaya banner. The director brings in three female actors, Nimika Ratnakar as the female protagonist,  Shilpa Shetty (Sugar Factory), and Kritika Lobo in the principal cast.  Phoenix will be the director’s 49th film and the 4th production by Trisha Prakash.

According to the makers, and the team, the film’s story written by Subramani, with a screenplay by Omprakash, is billed as an action thriller storyline and will have all the elements required for a commercial film. The shooting of the film, which plans to kickstart in  August also stars Jagadish, Bhaskar Shetty, and Pratap in as the male leads. With Vinod in a special role, Pradeep Rawat will be seen as the antagonist, apart from Swastik Shankar, and Anil Kumar appearing in pivotal roles.

Sadhukokila will be handling the music director, and Ravikumar will be doing the cinematography with editing by Laxman Reddy. With Vijayan as the action director, the dialogues for Phoenix is written by MS Ramesh. I’m happy to work with a veteran director like Om Prakash for the second time:  Nimika Ratnakar.

Nimika Ratnakar, known as the Pushpavathi of Sandalwood, post Kranti, is thrilled to be cast in the lead role of Om Prakash’s upcoming movie. The announcement of her involvement in the film coincided with her birthday, making it an extra special occasion for her. She expressed her excitement, stating, “Phoenix will be my second collaboration with director Om Prakash Rao after Trishulam, and I feel blessed to work with this veteran director.”

Regarding her upcoming release, Trishulam, Nimika shares her happiness about being part of a film that stars Upendra and Ravichandran. She also speaks highly of working with actors like Sadhu Kokila,”Acting with Ravi Sir is a dream come true for me.”

