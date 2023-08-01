Home Entertainment Kannada

Prashanth Neel and Ravi Basrur work on the BGM of 'Salaar'

While the rerecording for the action thriller starring Prabhas is in full swing, the makers gear up for a trailer release in Aug

Published: 01st August 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prashanth Neel and Ravi Basrur

By Express News Service

Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas is set to release in just two months on September 28. The action-thriller, which has been generating a lot of buzz for its actor-director combination and the stellar star cast will be released in four South Indian languages, and Hindi.

The post-production work for the first part of the movie, titled Salaar - Cease Fire, is in full swing, and Prashanth Neel, along with the music composer, Ravi Basrur is currently working on the re-recording at the latter’s studio in Basrur village, Kundapur, where the director and team have temporarily camped over the last three weeks. Along with this work, the director will also be overseeing other aspects of the film’s progress.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur, the film’s producer, has been closely monitoring the development of the movie alongside the director and the team had visited Basrur for a few days. Meanwhile, the dubbing for Telugu and other languages is already complete, and only the Kannada version is pending, which is currently being done at Akash Dubbing Studio in Bengaluru, under the guidance of director Dr Suri.

The film is produced by Hombale Films, known for giving blockbuster hits like KGF and Kantara. The makers previously released a glimpse of Salaar on July 6 and CE has learnt that the team is now working on the film’s trailer, which is expected to be released in August.

After the success of the KGF series, expectations are high from Prashanth Neel for Salaar, which marks Prabhas’s next project after Adipurush. The actor also has Kalki 2898 AD lined up for release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salaar - Cease Fire Prashanth Neel Ravi Basrur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp