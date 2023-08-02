Nirup Bhandari to portray younger Siddaramaiah in Leader Ramaiah biopic?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We recently reported on the making of a biopic of the current Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which will be directed by Sathya Ratnam and will be released in two parts. Titled Leader Ramaiah, the makers are keen to have Vijay Sethupathi play a crucial role in the second part, and they are willing to wait for his date availability.

As the director is working on finalising the lead cast, sources reveal that Rangitaranga hero Nirup Bhandari is one of the actors being considered to portray the younger version of Siddaramaiah. The initial conversations have taken place with Nirup Bhandari, and an official announcement is expected to be out once the details are ironed out.

The biopic will have music by Shashank Seshagiri, and cinematography by Uday Leela. With shooting scheduled to commence this month, the project has piqued curiosity about the rest of the cast in Leader Ramaiah.

Meanwhile, Nirup Bhandari, who was last seen in Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona starring Sudeep, is also part of Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s upcoming film, which is currently being shot. The team has already begun shooting and completed some portions in Bengaluru, with plans to head to the USA next. Along with Nirup, the yet-to-be-titled film has Shanvi Srivatsav and Pruthvi Ambaar as part of the principal cast.

