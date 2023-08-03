Home Entertainment Kannada

Documentary series on singer-rapper AP Dhillon to release on Prime Video

The series is produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wildsheep Content and Run-Up Records. It will premiere on Prime Video on August 18.

By Express News Service

A four-part documentary series on the Indo-Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon will soon be released on Prime Video. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docu-series will delve into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and track his journey from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Village to British Columbia in Canada.

The series will contain Dhillon’s personal accounts and interviews with his close-knit circle of family and friends.

“Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing.”

The series is produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wildsheep Content and Run-Up Records. It will premiere on Prime Video on August 18.

