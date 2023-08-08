Vaamana is aiming for a mid-September release

By Express News Service

The first track from, titled Va..va..va..Vaamana making quite the mark, the makers have now unveiled the second song from the film. Titled Muddu Rakshasi, the song was released by actor Abishek Ambareesh during an event held on Sunday. Picturised on the lead pair of Dhanveerrah and Reeshma Nanaiah, the song captures the essence of romance between the characters.

With lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad, and sung by Vijay Prakash and Harshika Devnath, the music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Muddu Rakshasi is choreographed by Bhushan Master. Abhishek Ambareesh said that Muddu Rakshasi resonates with the sentiments of many, and praised the contribution of the hero highlighting the dedication of the music director and lyricist. Additionally, he commended the dance master’s choreography for enhancing the song’s visual appeal.

Directed by debutant Shankar Raman S, Vaamana is produced under the banner of Equinox Global Entertainment, lead by Chethan Gowda. The film is expected to release in mid-September, with the exact date to be announced once it receives clearance from the censor board.

