Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh to direct son Samarjit's debut film

Samarjit Lankesh, the son of noted filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, is all geared up to make his Kannada debut under the aegis of his father. He is the latest entrant from the esteemed family of writers and directors. We have learned from reliable sources that the project will go on floors on September 4 with a launch event, and the film is inspired on a true and impactful incident. More details about the film are expected to be out as the date of the launch nears.

Indrajit Lankesh, a journalist and media publisher, has worked as a writer, director, producer, and actor too in Kannada cinema. Some of his credits include films like Thuntata (2002), Lankesh Patrike (2003), Monalisa (2004), Aishwarya (2006), and Luv U Alia (2020). His recent directorial venture was the Bollywood film Shakeela (2020), featuring Richa Chadha.

Apart from Indrajit Lankesh, Samarjit’s grandfather, P Lankesh is an accomplished writer and an award-winning director. His aunt Kavitha Lankesh is also known for her stint in filmmaking. After completing his studies, Samarjit went to the New York Film Academy for training in acting, stunts, and dance. He also gained acting experience through advertisement campaigns.

Indrajit, who has kept his son’s debut launch shrouded in secrecy, has dedicated considerable time to shaping this project. With ongoing preparations, the details of the production crew, technical team, and cast are yet to be unveiled. However, it is known that Maasti will be responsible for crafting the dialogues.

