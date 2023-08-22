Meghana Raj's comeback film, 'Tatsama Tatbhava' locks release date

By Express News Service

Meghana Raj’s comeback film, Tatsama Tatbhava, gets a release date. Vishal Atreya’s detective crime thriller will hit theatres on September 15. The announcement of the release date for Tatsama Tatbhava was shared on social media with the caption - “Crime has a new adversary, and it’s time to unravel the puzzle!”

A teaser was previously released by the makers, offering a glimpse into the story. In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen reporting her husband’s puzzling disappearance to the police, while Prajwal Devaraj plays the role of an investigator.

The movie brings together a close-knit group of Meghana Raj’s friends, with actor and director Pannaga Bharana making his debut as a producer, under the PBStudios4 banner, with music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, and cinematography by Srinivas Ramaiah.

Meghana Raj, who was last seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy (2022), is also involved in Upendra’s upcoming project, Buddhivantha 2. Pannaga Bharana was previously associated with French Biriyani, which was backed by PRK Productions and featured Danish Sait in the lead role.

