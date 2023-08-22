Home Entertainment Kannada

Meghana Raj's comeback film, 'Tatsama Tatbhava' locks release date

In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen reporting her husband’s puzzling disappearance to the police, while Prajwal Devaraj plays the role of an investigator.

Published: 22nd August 2023 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

'Tatsama Tatbhava'.

By Express News Service

Meghana Raj’s comeback film, Tatsama Tatbhava, gets a release date. Vishal Atreya’s detective crime thriller will hit theatres on September 15. The announcement of the release date for Tatsama Tatbhava was shared on social media with the caption - “Crime has a new adversary, and it’s time to unravel the puzzle!”

A teaser was previously released by the makers, offering a glimpse into the story. In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen reporting her husband’s puzzling disappearance to the police, while Prajwal Devaraj plays the role of an investigator.

The movie brings together a close-knit group of Meghana Raj’s friends, with actor and director Pannaga Bharana making his debut as a producer, under the PBStudios4 banner, with music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, and cinematography by Srinivas Ramaiah.

Meghana Raj, who was last seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy (2022), is also involved in Upendra’s upcoming project, Buddhivantha 2. Pannaga Bharana was previously associated with French Biriyani, which was backed by PRK Productions and featured Danish Sait in the lead role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FilmThrillerTatsama Tatbhava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp