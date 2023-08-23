Kannada duo of Shankar Guru and Dhananjay team up once again for Anna from Mexico

By Express News Service

Shankar Guru and Dhananjay, the director and actor duo who found success with Badava Rascal, are teaming up once again. Their previous film focused on a middle-class family’s drama and friendship, this time, their new film titled Anna from Mexico marks Shankar Guru’s sophomore project, and is being presented as an action-gangster drama with elements of comedy and emotions.

An official announcement of their collaboration was made at midnight on August 23rd, coinciding with Dhananjay’s birthday. “I always wanted to present Dhananjay in a more mass-oriented look, and this subject fits the bill perfectly,” says Shankar Guru, who is gearing up to start filming sometime this year.

Actors Nagabhusana and Poornachandra Mysuru, along with music director Vasuki Vaibhav who collaborated with Dhananjay in Badava Rascal, will reunite for this film. Produced by Satya Rayala under The Rayala Studios, the cinematography will be handled by SK Rao of Monsoon Raaga fame.

Anna from Mexico is primarily set in a village in Karnataka, with crucial scenes taking place in Mexico. Apart from this, Dhananjay is also involved in a project directed by Param, which is currently in production.

Shankar Guru and Dhananjay, the director and actor duo who found success with Badava Rascal, are teaming up once again. Their previous film focused on a middle-class family’s drama and friendship, this time, their new film titled Anna from Mexico marks Shankar Guru’s sophomore project, and is being presented as an action-gangster drama with elements of comedy and emotions. An official announcement of their collaboration was made at midnight on August 23rd, coinciding with Dhananjay’s birthday. “I always wanted to present Dhananjay in a more mass-oriented look, and this subject fits the bill perfectly,” says Shankar Guru, who is gearing up to start filming sometime this year. Actors Nagabhusana and Poornachandra Mysuru, along with music director Vasuki Vaibhav who collaborated with Dhananjay in Badava Rascal, will reunite for this film. Produced by Satya Rayala under The Rayala Studios, the cinematography will be handled by SK Rao of Monsoon Raaga fame.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anna from Mexico is primarily set in a village in Karnataka, with crucial scenes taking place in Mexico. Apart from this, Dhananjay is also involved in a project directed by Param, which is currently in production.