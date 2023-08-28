Ester Noronha turns director with The Vacant House   

By Express News Service

Ester Noronha, who has showcased her talent as an actor in working in Kannada, Telugu, and Tulu films, is now embarking on a new journey. Known for her roles in movies like Navi, Athiratha, Nuggaekai, Local Train, and Lanke, Ester Noronha, who underwent training at Anupam Kher's acting school, is gearing up for her directorial debut with The Vacant House. In this upcoming project, she not only takes on the lead role but also shoulders responsibilities in production, music, story, and costumes.

According to Ester, The Vacant House revolves around a love story between two young individuals. The makers have unveiled the first look of the film. The movie is being produced by Janet Noronha Naron Productions, with a significant portion of the filming conducted in Mangalore.

The cinematography is by Narendra Goud and Vijay Raj is the editor. With post-production work wrapped up, the film is expected to hit screens by October or November.

Ester Noronha, who has showcased her talent as an actor in working in Kannada, Telugu, and Tulu films, is now embarking on a new journey. Known for her roles in movies like Navi, Athiratha, Nuggaekai, Local Train, and Lanke, Ester Noronha, who underwent training at Anupam Kher's acting school, is gearing up for her directorial debut with The Vacant House. In this upcoming project, she not only takes on the lead role but also shoulders responsibilities in production, music, story, and costumes. According to Ester, The Vacant House revolves around a love story between two young individuals. The makers have unveiled the first look of the film. The movie is being produced by Janet Noronha Naron Productions, with a significant portion of the filming conducted in Mangalore. The cinematography is by Narendra Goud and Vijay Raj is the editor. With post-production work wrapped up, the film is expected to hit screens by October or November.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });