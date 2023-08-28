Home Entertainment Kannada

Ester Noronha turns director with The Vacant House   

Ester Noronha,  who has showcased her talent as an actor in working in Kannada, Telugu, and Tulu films, is now embarking on a new journey.

Published: 28th August 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The vacant house movie poster.

By Express News Service

Ester Noronha, who has showcased her talent as an actor in working in Kannada, Telugu, and Tulu films, is now embarking on a new journey. Known for her roles in movies like Navi, Athiratha, Nuggaekai, Local Train, and Lanke, Ester Noronha, who underwent training at Anupam Kher's acting school, is gearing up for her directorial debut with The Vacant House. In this upcoming project, she not only takes on the lead role but also shoulders responsibilities in production, music, story, and costumes.

According to Ester, The Vacant House revolves around a love story between two young individuals. The makers have unveiled the first look of the film. The movie is being produced by Janet Noronha Naron Productions, with a significant portion of the filming conducted in Mangalore. 

The cinematography is by Narendra Goud and Vijay Raj is the editor. With post-production work wrapped up, the film is expected to hit screens by October or November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ester Noronha The Vacant House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp