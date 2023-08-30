Home Entertainment Kannada

Prashanth Neel constructing a cinematic universe with 'Salaar' and 'KGF'? 

An update about the trailer release of Salaar,  which is scheduled to be released on September 28, is likely to be out soon 

Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s much-anticipated project, Salaar, is gearing up for a September 28 release. The big canvas action thriller is set to be out in multiple languages, and both the director and the production house, Hombale Films, are busy with the post-production phase. An update on the trailer and their promotional strategy is expected to be out soon. 

Adding to the excitement, Salaar might have a connect to the director’s previous big-ticket blockbuster franchise, KGF. Considering both KGF and Salaar are two-parters, it would be interesting to see how Prashanth has joined the worlds of these two movies. While our sources hinted that KGF 3 is in the works, all eyes are now on Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

Multiple theories about connecting the universes include Salaar’s timeline happening alongside KGF Chapter 2, and Salaar 2 coinciding with KGF 3’s plans. But there is no doubt that the Salaar anticipation is sky-high considering the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, which not only cemented Kannada cinema’s position on the pan-Indian level, but made Yash and Co a household name in the country. Also, with KGF 2 having an open ending, the possibilities are endless, and Salaar might just be the first big step in establishing the Prashanth Cinematic Universe.

