Upendra’s multilingual entertainer 'UI' enters dubbing phase

By Express News Service

The makers of Upendra's much anticipated Pan-India film, UI, are aiming for a December release and the film is currently undergoing meticulous post-production efforts. While a section of the team is working on the film's first look, Upendra has begun dubbing for the edited footage, and a few pictures showing him working in a recording studio was out recently.

A still from the film

The dubbing process is expected to go on for a month, with Upendra lending his voice to the Kannada and Telugu versions, and exploring the possibility of dubbing the Hindi version. Simultaneously, the search for suitable voices in the Tamil and Malayalam versions is in progress. At the same time, the team has dedicated their time to the film's visual effects, led by Naveen Manohar, a skilled VFX expert and one of the producers of UI. The VFX work is being carried out remotely in the USA by Nirmal and his team.

While the exact release date is yet to be unveiled, UI is jointly produced by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth under the Venus Entertainers banner. The film stars Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead, with Murali Sharma playing a significant role and special appearances by Sunny Leone and Nidhi Subbaiah, among others. UI brings together accomplished Kannada technicians, with Shiva Kumar handling art direction, and the musical score is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

