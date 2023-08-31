Eshani’s 'Freedom' song enriched by Vasuki Vaibhav’s artistic touch

By Express News Service

Hailing from Mysuru and now settled in Dubai, singer Eshani is on a mission to contribute to the Kannada language in her own distinct way. Her unwavering passion for singing, nurtured since her early years, has lead her to release an impressive collection of 17 English albums. She has also worked on three Kannada tracks, the latest being Freedom, which was recently unveiled.

Freedom, a song celebrating woman's power and dedication, has lyrics and musical arrangements by Vasuki Vaibhav, and the song has been choreographed by Bharath Raj. After collaborating on the film, Thugs of 1980, Giri Gowda and Venkat V have associated with the album as director and producer, respectively. The song's cinematography is handled by Keerthan Poojary.

Following the successful release of the album, Eeshani shares, "My unwavering passion for music drives me. I've always wanted to sing in Kannada to make my parents proud. I also aspire to lend my voice for films."

Hailing from Mysuru and now settled in Dubai, singer Eshani is on a mission to contribute to the Kannada language in her own distinct way. Her unwavering passion for singing, nurtured since her early years, has lead her to release an impressive collection of 17 English albums. She has also worked on three Kannada tracks, the latest being Freedom, which was recently unveiled. Freedom, a song celebrating woman's power and dedication, has lyrics and musical arrangements by Vasuki Vaibhav, and the song has been choreographed by Bharath Raj. After collaborating on the film, Thugs of 1980, Giri Gowda and Venkat V have associated with the album as director and producer, respectively. The song's cinematography is handled by Keerthan Poojary. Following the successful release of the album, Eeshani shares, "My unwavering passion for music drives me. I've always wanted to sing in Kannada to make my parents proud. I also aspire to lend my voice for films." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });