Home Entertainment Kannada

Eshani’s 'Freedom' song enriched by Vasuki Vaibhav’s artistic touch

Hailing from Mysuru and now settled in Dubai, singer Eshani is on a mission to contribute to the Kannada language in her own distinct way. 

Published: 31st August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Hailing from Mysuru and now settled in Dubai, singer Eshani is on a mission to contribute to the Kannada language in her own distinct way. Her unwavering passion for singing, nurtured since her early years, has lead her to release an impressive collection of 17 English albums. She has also worked on three Kannada tracks, the latest being Freedom, which was recently unveiled. 

Freedom, a song celebrating woman's power and dedication, has lyrics and musical arrangements by Vasuki Vaibhav, and the song has been choreographed by Bharath Raj. After collaborating on the film, Thugs of 1980, Giri Gowda and Venkat V have associated with the album as director and producer, respectively. The song's cinematography is handled by Keerthan Poojary.

Following the successful release of the album, Eeshani shares, "My unwavering passion for music drives me. I've always wanted to sing in Kannada to make my parents proud. I also aspire to lend my voice for films." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eshani Kannada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp