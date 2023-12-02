Santhosh Balraj’s Sathyam to get a bilingual release in Kannada and Telugu

By Express News Service

Santosh Balraj, who rose to fame with Ganapa, and worked in films like Kempa, Olavina Ole, Janma, and Kariya 2, is now headlining his next project. Titled Sathyam, the film directed by Ashok Kadba will be the actor’s first bilingual release made in Kannada and Telugu. The team has completed shooting and recently released the film’s teaser and has garnered immense appreciation.

The makers are gearing up for a New Year release and the distribution will be handled by KA Suresh. According to Santosh, Sathyam holds a distinct concept ncompared to all his previous films. “Even my late father and producer Anekal Balraj had heard and appreciated the storyline, but he couldn’t watch the film. Witnessing the reactions to the teaser fills me with happiness. The film has shaped up exceptionally well,” he expressed.

Sathyam has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Cinetek Suri, the film encapsulates stories from two different timelines and involves a war sequence. “The story revolves around the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson, in a traditional family setup. Certain misconceptions and mishaps occur during prayer rituals. The tale unfolds as the head of the family returns to the village after 40 years, revealing what transpires,” explained the director in brief about the film.

Mahantesh VK is bankrolling the project, with Ranjini Raghavan playing the female lead. The ensemble cast includes actors like Suman, Sayaji Shinde, Pavithra Lokesh, Avinash, and Mukhyamantri Chandra in prominent roles.

