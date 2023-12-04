Shawar Ali to face-off with Rakksh Ram in Burma

By Express News Service

Chethan Kumar, known for directing action-packed entertainers like Bharjari, Bahaddhur, Bharaate, and James, is currently filming Burma with actor Rakksh Ram. The film, which is again an actioner, boasts a star-studded ensemble, particularly an intriguing lineup of antagonists.

Prominent among them is Shawar Ali, a versatile actor known for his appearances in various languages, including Kannada, notably seen in Darshan's Chakravarthy. He now returns to Kannada cinema with this project and will face off against Rakksh Ram. Alongside Shawar Ali, the film also features Aditya Menon, Deepak Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Petrol Prasanna playing antagonists.

Rakksh, known for his work in television and a few films, turns producer with Burma, which is expected to be released in multiple languages. Composer V Harikrishna will be scoring the music for the film, which will have choreography and editing by Mysore and Mahesh Reddy, respectively.

Noted stunt director Ravi Varma has been roped in for the high-octane stunts planned for Burma.

