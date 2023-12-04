Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva set for a dance extravaganza in Yogaraj Bhat's Karataka Damanaka

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva were headlining director Yogaraj Bhat's upcoming film, Karataka Damanaka. With the filming reaching the final schedule, the makers are planning to shoot an energetic dance number featuring Shivanna and Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva, hailed as the king of dance, and Shivarajkumar, celebrated for his energetic dance movies, will be joining forces for the dance number set around a Sangeeth ceremony. The choreography for this number is orchestrated by Bhushan Master, featuring approximately 100 dancers and select artists, in huge sets created at Rockline Studio.

Yogaraj Bhat has also penned the lyrics to the song, which is composed by V Harikrishna. The film, produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his home banner, also features him in the role of a cop.

The title of Karataka Damanaka draws inspiration from the central characters of the Mitra-bheda book of the Panchatantra. The action entertainer also stars Nishvika Naidu and Priya Anand. The film’s cinematography is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

Meanwhile, Rockline Venkatesh's other big-ticket release, Kaatera, starring Darshan in the lead, is gearing up for a December 29 release.

