Hi Nanna will have a strong emotional connection with audiences across all languages: Nani

Actor Nani, the lead of the upcoming multilingual film Hi Nanna, was in Bengaluru to promote the highly anticipated film before its theatrical release on December 7. Before his media interactions, the actor visited the residence of Century Star Shivarajkumar, where he spent some time over breakfast, and met his wife, Geetha.

Expressing gratitude for the support he received for his previous film, Dasara, the actor urged everyone to extend their love for his forthcoming project, Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv.

“The script, crafted in collaboration with Nagendra Kasi, the title Hi Nanna will have a strong emotional connection with audiences across all South Indian languages, and with Hi Pappa(in Hindi),” revealed by the actor.

“Dasara showcased me in a powerful mass role, while Hi Nanna is a classy and emotionally charged film,” stated the actor.

The film features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, with Shruti Haasan, Kiara Khanna and Angad Bedi in significant roles, alongside Jayaram and Priyadarshi.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijayender Reddy under the Vair Entertainment banner, the Kannada version of Hi Nanna will be distributed by Jack Manju (Manjunath Gowda) under the Shalini Arts banner. Sanu John Varughese handles the cinematography of the film, while Hesham Abdul Wahab is in charge of music and Praveen Antony serves as the editor.

