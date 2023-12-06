Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ladies Bar' aims to deliver a substantial message: Director Mutthu

Starring Ganesh Rao and Aradhya in the lead, Ladies Bar has music by Harish, cinematography by Veena Murti, and dialogues by Jaggu Master.

By Express News Service

The title Ladies Bar may give the impression that the film is centred around drinking, but, the creators of the film share that, Ladies Bar doesn’t solely focus on that. “We’ve aimed to deliver a more substantial message to society and it will be evident upon watching the movie,” mentioned director Mutthu AN Raju during the recent teaser and song release on the Siri Music audio label.“We primarily filmed in Bangalore and have plan to release the film in January,” he added.

TM Somaraju, the producer, who also plays a significant role, shared, “I had no prior experience in the cinema industry. It was Rajashekhar, my friend, who introduced me to this field. I found the director’s story compelling, leading me to produce and act in a pivotal role.” he said.

