Lokendra Surya takes on multiple responsibilities in 'Athi I Love You'

Shravya Rao

By Express News Service

Athi I Love You, directed by Lokendra Surya and starring alongside Om Prakash's daughter, Shravya Rao, made it to theatres on December 7. Discussing the challenges of drawing audiences in today's cinematic landscape, Lokendra Surya highlighted, "Our team devised a special strategy to attract moviegoers, offering fortunate couples selected through draw tickets and a coupon for a trip to Goa, with their identities revealed later."

This film produced by Red and White Seven Raj and distributed by Seven Raj Arts, narrates a day-long tale set within a household, focusing on the intimate moments shared by a married couple. Lokendra Surya expanded on this theme, noting, "The modern era, characterized by technological advancements, poses struggles for couples living separately. Relationships have been weakened by numerous minor issues."

"The suspenseful plot unravels with precisely timed revelations that keep the audience thoroughly engaged," added Lokendra Surya, who takes on multiple responsibilities as a story writer, dialogue writer, editor and cinematographer while headlining the film. Anantt Aryan handles the music, and costumes are designed by Ritu Chaitra.

