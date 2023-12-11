Home Entertainment Kannada

Nirup Bhandari teams up with debutant Sachin Vaali for a family entertainer

The film commenced with a script pooja, and the makers plan to begin shooting in January 2024. Produced by Ankit Sonigara for Ankket Cinemas, the film is co-produced by Prashant Mulage. 

By Express News Service

Nirup Bhandari started his acting career with his brother and director Anup Bhandari in Rangitaranga, and followed it up with notable characters in films like Rajaratha, Vikrant Rona, Adhi Lakshmi Purana, and Window Seat, respectively. The actor is currently engaged in a film with veteran Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, and he has recently given the green light to debutant director Sachin Vaali’s project. 

The team recently initiated the project with a script pooja. Sharing some insights about the upcoming film, Sachin says, “We’re bringing a family-oriented commercial entertainer that delves into the complexities of truth and falsehood. It’s a film blending comedy and action, revolving around a social cause. We plan to start film shooting in January 2024.”

While Nirup has been finalised as the lead actor, the team is currently in the process of selecting the rest of the cast. Produced by Ankit Sonigara for Ankket Cinemas, the film is co-produced by Prashant Mulage. The untitled film will have music by Sachin Basrur, art direction by Ullas Hydur, and cinematography by Sandeep Valluri.

