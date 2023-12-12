'Back Benchers' will evoke college nostalgia: Director Rajashekar

By Express News Service

Back Benchers, helmed by director BR Rajashekar, is expected to be a jubilant ode to entertainment. The team, having completed filming, released the first single, sung by Vijay Prakash and composed by music director Nakul Abhayankar. The digital release was done by the music maestro AR Rahman.

Reflecting on the year-long journey to craft this film, Rajashekar said, “Our focus for Back Benchers has always been entertainment, aiming to evoke college-day nostalgia. Our movie is a dedicated pursuit of pure entertainment.”

Rajashekar, who has doubled as the film’s producer, completed filming Back Benchers in 30 days. The film, which features numerous budding talents, was shot in Bengaluru. “I owe much to the creative contributions of the music director and cinematographer Manohar Joshi,” he added.

With a total of seven songs, the director exudes confidence that the music will strike a chord with the audience.

Produced by PP Productions, the cast features Aravind Kuplikar, Ranjan Narasimha Murthy, Jatin Aryan, Akash, Shashank Singh, Manya Gouda, Kunkum, Anusha Suresh, Manoj Shetty, Namitha Gouda, and numerous others, essaying significant roles in the film.

