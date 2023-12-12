Movies depicting stories of farmers deserve continuous attention: Actor Vaijanath Biradar

A Sharadhaa By

Kaatera, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and featuring Challenging Star Darshan, is not only the launchpad for Malashree’s daughter, Aradhanaa but also boasts the presence of accomplished actor Vaijanath Biradar and National award-winning child actor Rohith Pandavapura.

Scheduled for release on December 29, this film brings together a compelling cast and an array of intriguing characters.

Biradar, a seasoned actor with a career spanning over 600 films and notable for his lead role at the age of 70 in 90 Bidi Maneg Nadi, expresses his enthusiasm for his role in the upcoming film, Kaatera. “I portray Chongala, a pivotal character intricately intertwined with Darshan’s journey in the film. Set against the rustic backdrop of a village, this role deeply resonated with me,” explains Biradar.

Despite having collaborated with Darshan in previous projects like Suntaragaali and Dattha, this particular role holds a special significance for Biradar, providing him with a substantial presence in a star-studded film. “Movies depicting the stories of farmers deserve continuous attention, and I’m delighted that director Tharun Kishore Sudhir has beautifully captured this essence,” he adds.

Rohith, acclaimed for his National Award-winning performance in Satya Prakash’s Ondalla Eradalla, expresses his excitement at working alongside industry stalwarts in Kaatera. “It’s an enriching experience to collaborate with seasoned artists,” Rohith shares. His portrayal of Puttaraju marks his third acting endeavour.

“The National Award for my first film encouraged me to pursue a career in cinema as a passion,” says the young artist, contentedly balancing his studies with acting. Rohith commends Darshan’s approachable demeanour on set. “Filming Kaatera provided me with an invaluable understanding of the cultural fabric of the 1970s era.”

Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, Kaatera written by Jadesha K Hampi and Tharun Sudhir also stars Jagapathi Babu in a significant role. The film features music by Harikrishna and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.

