Director Punith srinivas’s offer is a turning point in my cinema career: Bigg Boss contestant Niveditha Gowda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Former Bigg Boss contestants and real-life partners Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are stepping onto the big screen together for the first time in debut director Punith Srinivas’ psychological thriller. While Chandan, known more as a rapper, has made a mark as an actor in yet-to-be-released films Suthradaari, and Elra Kaleliyatte Kaala, Niveditha is taking her first step in cinema after her various reality show appearances.

The director, with a background spanning over 12 years in Telugu cinema and collaborating with Kannada director Nanda Kishore, he now marks his debut venture with this project backed by M Mohan Kumar. While MS Thyagaraj composing the music, Karunakar is handling the cinematography. Scheduled to commence shooting next month in and around Bengaluru, the film’s title will be revealed soon.

Niveditha is brimming with excitement about her debut in the film industry. “Previously, when I received a film offer, I was still studying. I was in a dilemma about my career path but I have eventually taken up acting. The experience from reality shows and working on musical videos with Chandan has been my practical learning about camera angles. Punith’s offer is a turning point in my career. It’s a women-centric film, and that’s a big reason for my happiness. I have a fantastic role that allows me to explore my acting skills. Chandan and I have dreamt of doing a film together, and it’s finally happening. Though Chandan was hesitant initially, both the director and I wanted him on board, and he agreed,” she shares.

Niveditha, aspiring to take her acting career seriously, plans to manage both the small and big screen. “As a beginner, I’m uncertain how the big screen will receive me. Reality shows have brought me fame, and I wish to explore both platforms,” she mentions.

As a fan of the genre, psycho-thrillers, she expresses her excitement about being a part of one. “I love watching psycho-thrillers, and being in a film of that genre is something I eagerly anticipate,” she says. Talking about her eclectic taste in movies and music, she adds, “I’m a movie buff and enjoy various film genres and all kinds of music. My playlist is a mix of diverse musical genres.”

Preparing diligently for her film debut, Niveditha plans to undergo acting workshops. “I want to be well-prepared,” she states, concluding, “I’m in the exploration phase, and not entirely sure of what suits me best. As an audience, I love content-based films and unique characters, and I hope to be a part of such projects in the future.”

I’ve given her the space and freedom she needs, and she’s putting in tremendous effort: Chandan Shetty

Talking about Niveditha’s silver screen debut, Chandan expresses how it is a long-time aspiration that is finally coming true. “This is a female-centric script presented by Punith. It’s her film, and I play a pivotal role as her boyfriend,” shares Chandan, who is content with her growth

“I first met Niveditha at Bigg Boss, and now, as a couple. I’ve witnessed her transformation in creativity. She’s putting in tremendous effort, and I took up this role because of her insistence. She felt comfortable with me around, and I thought it could give her an extra boost,” says Chandan Shetty, who has worked with her in musical videos like Party Freak, Gombe Gombe, and Nanavale.

