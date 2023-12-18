Home Entertainment Kannada

Raj B Shetty starrer 'Toby' gets OTT release date

An action-drama film, Toby hit theatres on August 25 and opened to positive reviews. The film also stars Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra J Achar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande among others. 

Published: 18th December 2023 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Raj B Shetty's 'Toby'

Raj B Shetty's 'Toby'

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty's previous outing at the theatres, Toby, will stream on Sony LIV from December 22, the streamer announced on Monday. Basil Alchalakkal helmed the film from a screenplay by Raj B Shetty.

An action-drama film, Toby hit theatres on August 25 and opened to positive reviews. The film also stars Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra J Achar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande among others. 

The eponymous character, played by Raj B Shetty, is based on TK Dayanand's 8-page short story. Raj B Shetty has penned a new screenplay for the film, having retained the attributes of the character from the original story. Toby is set in the Kumta region of Coastal Karnataka. 

Midhun Mukundan has composed music for Toby, which features cinematography by Praveen Shriyan and editing by Nithin Shetty. 

Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty had the release of Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye after Toby, and is currently working on projects like 45Rudhiram and Turbo

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj B Shetty Toby Sony LIV OTT release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp