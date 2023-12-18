Raj B Shetty starrer 'Toby' gets OTT release date

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty's previous outing at the theatres, Toby, will stream on Sony LIV from December 22, the streamer announced on Monday. Basil Alchalakkal helmed the film from a screenplay by Raj B Shetty.

An action-drama film, Toby hit theatres on August 25 and opened to positive reviews. The film also stars Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra J Achar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande among others.

The eponymous character, played by Raj B Shetty, is based on TK Dayanand's 8-page short story. Raj B Shetty has penned a new screenplay for the film, having retained the attributes of the character from the original story. Toby is set in the Kumta region of Coastal Karnataka.

Midhun Mukundan has composed music for Toby, which features cinematography by Praveen Shriyan and editing by Nithin Shetty.

Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty had the release of Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye after Toby, and is currently working on projects like 45, Rudhiram and Turbo.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

