'Manasalli Joru Kalarava will be an evergreen super-hit melody'

The team of Ravike Prasanga, who have completed shooting for the film and are gearing up for release, have come up with their next song, Manasali Joru Kalarava, a romantic number unveiled by noted music director Gurukiran. This song’s lyrics are written by Kiran Kaverappa, the vocals are by Manas Holalu and music is composed by Vinay Sharma.

The story of Ravike Prasanga is penned by Pavana Santhosh, who has also written the dialogues. The screenplay and direction are handled by Santosh Kodankeri and is produced under the Drushti Media & Production banner. “Melody songs always remain an integral part of people’s lives. Going by the feedback I am receiving, Manasali Joru Kalarava will be one of the evergreen super-hit melodies of Kannada,” says director Santhosh, who aims for a January release.

Set against the backdrop of Dakshina Kannada, the film is a courtroom drama revolving around the protagonist Sanvi, portrayed by Geetha Bharati Bhat, who is searching for a groom and receives an NRI proposal for marriage. However, twists unfold when she visits a tailor to get a designer blouse stitched, leading the two to court. What follows is a humorous roller coaster of events.

The film also stars Suman Ranganath as a judge, Rakesh Maiyya as the lawyer, Sampath Maithria as the tailor, along with Padmaja Rao, Krishna Murhti Kaatar, Praveen Atharva, Raghu Padeshwar, Kushi Achar, and Rahu Padeshwar. Ravike Prasanga has cinematography by Muralidhar N.

