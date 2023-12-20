'I value films that capture our roots': Kannada actor Shruthi on her 'Kaatera' role

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Having starred in over 150 films as a heroine, Shruthi has made a transition to playing important supporting roles.

“Even before I entered the industry, I recall my father’s struggles to secure even a minor role. He aspired for greatness but couldn’t succeed, and went back to do theatre. Financial constraints prevented us from shifting to Bengaluru. At one point, my father even sold everything to settle in this city and pursue a chance in films. That’s why, even today, I understand the value of a role. My goal was never to be a heroine; it was happenstance. My suitability for certain characters led me to feature unexpectedly as a heroine in 150+ films. With age and experience, playing pivotal characters feels natural. Embracing these pivotal roles is like embracing playing the heroine,” shares Shruthi, discussing her role in the upcoming film Kaatera, produced by Rockline Productions where she plays Darshan’s sister.

Shruthi

Known for her exceptional portrayal of emotional roles, Shruthi talks about her amassed fanbase. “I value my fans’ opinions, I’m selective about the roles and films I choose. I strive not to disappoint my audience as they expect a certain portrayal from me,” adds Shruti, giving examples of her roles in recent films like Rathnan Prapancha and Bhajarangi sequel where she portrayed different dimensions.

“In my upcoming film Maadeva, I essay the main antagonist—a unique role that I loved to play. I am enjoying these on-screen challenges,” she adds.

Speaking about her role in Kaatera, Shruthi stresses her emotional connection with the character. “The village essence in the script intrigued me. I value films that capture our roots, which I enjoyed in films as a heroine, though it has become very rare. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s approach attracted me emotionally. His choice wasn’t influenced by my brother Sharan’s friendship but by the layers in my role,” she explains.

Shruthi reveals her dedication to understanding the storyline beyond her character, especially in a realistic film like Kaatera.

“I participated in a workshop for this role, eager to learn despite my experience. The workshop helped us understand each character’s emotional depth,” she shares.

Her professionalism extends to seeking corrections on set and embodying her character according to the director’s vision. “I aim to live the character, not just portray it,” she states.

Reflecting on working with Darshan after many years, Shruthi appreciates his growth as an artist, and as a star.

“Darshan first worked in one of my films, Ellaar Mane Dose, in which he played my younger brother and as a villain. I saw him as a young talent. Today, Darshan’s evolution as a star is commendable; he brings clarity and dedication to his roles. His approach to Kaatera differs, and it’s exciting to witness. This time, his role in the titular will attract not just his fans but anyone who appreciates content-driven cinema,” she praises.

Despite her involvement in politics, Shruthi’s passion for diverse roles in cinema remains unchanged.

“I don’t seek typecasting; I hunger for varied roles that challenge and impact audiences. I cherish comedy roles too, something very less explored among female actors. Umashree, once who excelled in comedy, slowly inclined towards serious roles. I wish more female actors get to explore these genres,” she concludes.

