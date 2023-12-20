The Kannada connect in 'Salaar'

By Express News Service

Prashanth Neel's upcoming multilingual film, Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj, along with DOP Bhuvan Gowda, and composer Ravi Basur, also consists of a few Kannada actors — Garuda Ram, Pramod, and Naveen Shankar, and Devaraj — in the ensemble. These actors share their experience of being involved in such a large-scale film and stepping into antagonists’ roles in a project helmed by the acclaimed director.

‘To be noted by a director like Prashanth Neel was a big deal’: Pramod

Pramod, another rising talent in Kannada, found himself drawn to Salaar, which he believes is a pivotal milestone in his career. “For Prashanth to recognise me from a role in Rathnan Prapancha and offer me this project is very fulfilling for an actor like me. We strive to get recognised, and being noticed by a director like him was a big deal and an encouragement.”

Pramod says that working with Prashanth Neel and the role offered were driving factors for him. “If Prashanth had sketched the character with me in mind, I didn’t hesitate to accept, and I made sure to do justice to the role,” says Pramod, who plays Prithviraj Sukumaran’s brother in the film.

Pramod expresses that stepping into an antagonist role in a multilingual project wasn’t too much of a concern for him. “My main goal was to work with a director like Prashanth Neel and in a production house like Hombale Films. Being showcased on a big canvas as part of a pan-India film can undoubtedly be an advantage for an upcoming talent like me,” he shares.

Pramod reveals that he underwent specific preparations for the role. “When Prashanth mentioned shooting in Telugu, I started conversing more frequently in the language to get the slang and flow right, which helped my performance. Prashanth provided specific details about the role, and he appreciated how I grasped the character. I made sure to justify the faith he had in me for the role.”

‘Prashanth Neel knows exactly what he wants’: Naveen Shankar

Naveen Shankar, known for his role in Gultoo, anticipates a significant shift in his career with Salaar. “With Gultoo, which was my debut, I had around 4 lakh people seeing my work. Now, in a big film like Salaar, there are crores who will watch me, and will know about actor Naveen Shankar. It’s like Yash’s recognition changed after KGF. That’s the kind of development I foresee,” he shares.

Reflecting on his choice to join the film, Naveen says, “It was Prashanth Neel’s script, its content, and the production house Hombale Films that drew him in. Sometimes, projects come for money or fame. Luckily, it aligned with my character arc. Initially, Prashanth Neel had offered me a role but I couldn’t take up that offer. However, when this came up, I plunged to it.”

Describing his experience working with Prashanth Neel, Naveen expresses his admiration for the director’s process. “The initial shots took time to adjust, but it was enjoyable. He is very precise in his process. The director creates a space for the character and knows exactly what he wants. Once you adapt to his style, it’s smooth sailing,” he shares, highlighting the director’s openness and the supportive technical team.

‘Prashanth strictly told me not to resemble Garuda from KGF’: Ram Garuda

Ram Garuda, who previously worked with Prashanth Neel in KGF, feels honoured to be part of Salaar. “Being in such a grand project and playing a role in it is a different experience for me. I’m hoping the recognition I gained from KGF will only increase after Salaar,” says Ram. He was drawn to the project mainly because of its script.

When asked if playing an antagonist role in a high-profile project will contribute to his career, Ram enthusiastically responds, “Yes, definitely. My role as an antagonist offers a unique portrayal. Unlike my character Garuda in KGF, who had a king-like attitude, this role has a different appearance and allows more room for performance. Prashanth strictly instructed me not to resemble Garuda, so you’ll see a different side of Ram.”

Reflecting on his experience of working in Salaar, Ram shares, “There’s a scene with many artists, and even though we play a smaller part, our characters are well-designed and will shine uniquely.”



