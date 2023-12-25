Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhijit Mahesh's Bachelor Party secures Republic Day release slot

Directed by Abhijit Mahesh, Bachelor Party is billed as a youthful comedy delving into life after college—marriage and jobs.

Poster of the film Bachelor Party.

By Express News Service

Team Bachelor Party recently offered a sneak peek into the film featuring Diganth, Loose Mada Yogi, and Achyuth Kumar with a handcrafted poster and the makers have now announced a release date. The film, which is backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, is set to release on January 26, and the makers are expected to make an official announcement today. 

Shot extensively in Thailand, the director promises humour as sophisticated as Kirik Party, offering a delightful and adventurous ride.

Apart from the lead cast, Bachelor Party features Siri Ravikumar, Balaji Manohar, Achara Kirk, and Prakash Thuminad in pivotal roles, with guest appearances by Mata Guruprasad and Na Someshwara. Arjun Ramu is scoring the film’s music, while Arvind Kashyap handles the cinematography.

