MM Keeravani lent his voice for Desi Mohan's new song from Rangaasamudra

Director Rajkumar Aski and songwriter Vageesh Channagiri expressed their elation, highlighting that Keeravani's inclusion significantly elevates the film.

Published: 25th December 2023

Rangaasamudra

Team Rangasamudra with MM Keeravani

By Express News Service

Rangaasamudra brings back Padma Shri and National Award-winning maestro MM Keeravani to Kannada cinema. Renowned for his contributions to blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR, Keeravani has lent his voice to a song in this retro drama with music by Desi Mohan.

"We approached Keeravani with respect and affection after many years and invited him to Hyderabad, where he agreed to lend his voice to the song," mentioned the director.

The makers shared that Keeravani fondly recollected memories of his stay in a small room at Chamundeshwari Studios in Bangalore, reminiscing about close friend Doddanna and recollected several anecdotes. Additionally, Keeravani expressed his intention to watch the film alongside Rajamouli upon its release.

Noted singers Kailash Kher, Vijay Prakash, Sanjith Hegde, and Desi Mohan have contributed their voices to four songs, while Navin Sajju has sung two songs in the movie.

Rangasamudra, produced by Hoysala, features an ensemble cast including Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rangayana Raghu, Sampath Raj, the late Mohan Juneja, Moogu Suresh, Gururaj Hosakote, Ugram Manju, Kartik Rao, Divya Gaud, and Mahendra.
Rangasamudra is scheduled for a release on January 12.

