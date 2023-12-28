Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shravani Subramanya' sequel is in the making  

Shravani Subramanya

A still from the film 'Shravani Subramanya'

By Express News Service

Ganesh and Amulya starrer Shravani Subramanya, directed by Manju Swaraj released on December 27, 2013, and the tenth year anniversary was celebrated yesterday. The makers shared their gratitude to all the artists and technicians who contributed to completing the film.

This romantic drama, also featuring Anant Nag and Sadhu Kokila, was well-received by audiences. People loved the hit Jodi of Ganesh and Amulya, especially after their successful film Cheluvina Chittara.

To mark this special occasion, the makers have announced a sequel titled Once More Shravani Subramanya. KA Suresh, the producer bankrolling the project under the Suresh Arts banner, made the announcement. The team is now looking to cast new faces and is inviting young talents to audition for roles in the film.

