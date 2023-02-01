I feel blessed and so dearly loved: Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep, the much-loved actor-filmmaker of Kannada cinema, recently completed 27 years in the industry. Fans and celebrities congratulated the award-winning actor for his achievements in the past 27 years that saw him make a mark in not just Kannada cinema, but in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu too.

Sudeep wrote an emotional note to commemorate this landmark. “Its surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability.

“I take a bow to all u friends for having my back each and every time. I feel blessed and so dearly loved. Wanna thank KFI for having given me the opportunities. It will be incomplete if I wouldn’t thank Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu fraternities for believing in me.” Sudeep, who recently starred in Anup Bhandari’s superhit film, Vikrant Rona, hasn’t signed any new project.

The industry is waiting with bated breath to know who Sudeep will collaborate with next. Names like director Venkat Prabhu, his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari, and Nanda Kishore are doing the rounds, but there is no confirmation from both the actor and filmmakers. Sudeep current focus in on cricket pitch, as he looking forward to take part in the Karnataka Chalanachitra Cup.

Kichcha Sudeep, the much-loved actor-filmmaker of Kannada cinema, recently completed 27 years in the industry. Fans and celebrities congratulated the award-winning actor for his achievements in the past 27 years that saw him make a mark in not just Kannada cinema, but in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu too. Sudeep wrote an emotional note to commemorate this landmark. “Its surely been a memorable journey. Glad that I have managed to survive these 27 years in the field of Cinema with so many awesome talents all around. Want to thank all those wonderful talents for having inspired me to do better and deliver to the best of my ability. “I take a bow to all u friends for having my back each and every time. I feel blessed and so dearly loved. Wanna thank KFI for having given me the opportunities. It will be incomplete if I wouldn’t thank Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu fraternities for believing in me.” Sudeep, who recently starred in Anup Bhandari’s superhit film, Vikrant Rona, hasn’t signed any new project. The industry is waiting with bated breath to know who Sudeep will collaborate with next. Names like director Venkat Prabhu, his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari, and Nanda Kishore are doing the rounds, but there is no confirmation from both the actor and filmmakers. Sudeep current focus in on cricket pitch, as he looking forward to take part in the Karnataka Chalanachitra Cup.