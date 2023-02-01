The intriguing first look of Ravichandran & Apoorva from Gowri Shankara is here!

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran and Aporva along with the team are currently in Dandeli shooting for Gowri Shankara. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Anees is backed by NS Rajkumar. Fifteen days of shooting has been completed till now.

Though the project is billed to be a family entertainer, the first stills that CE got hold of promise an intriguing and quirky film. The pictures show the Crazy Star in a king’s avatar, adorned with a crown. Apoorva, on the other hand, is dressed like a queen, and she is seen posing along with a caucasian sheperd dog, named Cadabom Hayder, which plays a pivotal role in the film.

Director Anees is keeping the details of the film under wraps and plans to reveal details once they are back from the schedule. However, CE has learned that the costumes in the pictures are a part of the hallucination of the lead actors.

Apoorva, who marked her tinsel town debut with Ravichandran’s directorial named after her, reunites with him for the second time. The team post-shooting in Dandeli will be heading to Yellapura, where they have planned a schedule for 15 days, post which they will be heading to Bengaluru.

Gowri Shankara will have music by Karthikeyan and cinematography by Sathish. Apart from this film, Apoorva has Sutradhari in the lineup. As for Ravichandran, he was recently seen in Darshan’s Kranti and is also part of Dhruva Sarja’s KD.

