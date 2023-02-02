Kabzaa overseas rights face great demand

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director R Chandru feels special to release his pan-Indian film, Kabzaa on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday (March 17). The multilingual film stars Upendra as the lead and Sudeep in a pivotal role. Chandru is leaving no stone unturned to reach his film worldwide.

The film’s satellite and digital rights are in great demand and actor Nithiin’s father and well-known distributor, Sudhakar Reddy has bagged the Telugu rights of Kabzaa, and will be releasing the film through Ruchira Entertainmemts and N Cinemas banner.

Upendra

The distributor is planning an event on February 4, in Hyderabad, where the film’s first lyrical song will be launched. In all likelihood, the event will either have director SS Rajamouli or superstar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. “A Kannada film, creating this kind of demand is definitely a good sign.

This can be proved only with good content and making,” says Chandru, who is planning to launch the five songs from the film in different states, and two songs in Karnataka. Kabzaa will be released in 7 languages and the satellite rights of a few languages have been sold already, and Chandru is on talks for the rest of the languages. The digital rights of certain languages are said to be sold to Amazon for a whopping price, and more details about this will be shared by the producer and director in the coming days.

“The film will also see a wide release outside India, and will release in the most number of theatres abroad, “ says Chandru, adding, “Distributors across 20 countries have come forward to showcase Kabzaa in their respective cities, and I have closed the deal in 5 countries so far.” Billed to be a gangster period drama set between 1940-80, Kabzaa revolves around an underworld don, played by Upendra.

The film, which also stars Shriya Saran, was completely shot in massive sets erected in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The film, backed by Chandru under his Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner, in association with Alankar Pandian, will be presented by MTB Nagaraj. Kabzaa has music scored by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography by AJ Shetty.

The multilingual film also consists of an ensemble cast that includes actors like Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas.

