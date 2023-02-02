Siri Lambodara Vivaha gets a release date

By Express News Service

Sourabh Kulkarni’s directorial debut Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV) won the hearts of NRI Kannadigas at the premier shows held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, in December 2022. And now it is all set to see its release on February 17.

A still from the film

The film is distributed by Manjunath Gowda, under the Shalini Artss banner. Son of the renowned anchor Sanjeev Kulkarni, Sourabh is also a known actor. He says he wanted his first feature film to have a unique title. Siri Lambodara Vivaha features Anjan A Bharadwaj, and Disha Ramesh, as the leads. SLV features the lead pair as wedding planners and has an interesting storyline.

The wedding planners get ready for Siri and Lambodara’s marriage. ‘The film has a balanced mixture of humour, emotions, action, and twists,” says the director. The family entertainer also stars Rajesh Nataranga, Sunder Veena, Bala Rajwadi, Rohith Nagesh, P D Satishchandra, Comdey Khiladigalu‘s Sadanand Kale, Gicchi Gili Gili fame Shivu in key roles.

“In addition, a wide range of young, passionate theatre artists are also a part of SLV,” he says. Produced under the banners Versato Ventures, Pavamana Creations, Fouress Network Solutions, and Dhupada Drushya banners – SLV is special as it has about 20 co-producers on board.

The film was shot in 39 days in Bengaluru and Mysuru. “Harmonious blend of skilled and passionate technicians have come together for SLV,” feels Sourabh. The film has cinematography by Kitty Koushik, and the music is scored by director Sangarsh Kumar.

