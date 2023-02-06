'Kantara 2' will be a prequel, says Rishab Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rishab Shetty and his team were writing a script for Kantara 2, which will once again be backed by Hombale FIlms. With speculations doing the rounds that this instalment would be a prequel, Rishab threw light on it at the 100th-day celebrations of the film. He said, “Everyone watched Kantara 2, now get ready to watch Kantara 1.”

Speaking to CE, Rishab shared a few more details about his upcoming project. “A prequel to Kantara was something that had flashed in my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. However, I took time to work on certain things before I confirmed it. The prequel work is currently underway, and we are doing the required research for the project,” says Rishab.

But does a rather complete film like Kantara really require a prequel in the first place? “The divinity of the father, which became the highlight of Kantara, was the only point that was not explored in Kantara. The film discussed agriculture, feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection issues, human and nature conflict, Shiva’s journey., etc.

The backstory, the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and we are in the midst of digging more details, “ says Rishab, adding, “Since we are in the stage of exploring the subject, It’s too early to reveal details about the prequel. But we have a lot of challenges at the writing stage. This is going to be done on a vast scale and will be bigger than Kantara.”

At the event, Rishab recalled his Kantara journey by speaking about how regional films like his directorial have become the rage all over India, with versions being released in multiple languages. The filmmaker gave away mementoes to the entire cast and crew of Kantara and thanked every person who worked on the film.

