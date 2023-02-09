Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Hondisi Bareyari is a rare multistarrer’, says director Ramenahalli Jagannatha

A professor-turned-director talks about his debut and his penchant for light-hearted scripts.
 

Published: 09th February 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ramenahalli Jagannatha

Director Ramenahalli Jagannatha

By Express News Service

Ramenahalli Jagannatha, quit his job as a professor, to pursue his passion for films. Having worked with Rockline Production’s Adhi Lakshmi Purana directed by Priya, he is now geared up for his first directorial outing, Hondisi Bareyiri, which is slated to release this week.

“I wanted to be a lyricist as I have penned a lot of poems during my college days, which even got published in some vernacular dailies. My lyrical writing in turn pushed me to write a story, and that’s how Hondisi Bareyiri came about,” says Ramenahalli, who has penned 6 songs out of 8 for his first film. “Hondisi Bareyari traces the journey of 5 friends and stories unfolding through 12 years of life from college to after marriage,” says the director.

“I have a  penchant for light-hearted scripts, and enjoy watching films like Gaalipata, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chata Hai. I wanted to direct a film on those lines, and Hondisi Bareyiri clearly fits the bill,” says Ramnenahalli, who has placed the film against an Engineering backdrop. Interestingly, this is a rare multistarrer, which is narrated through 8 different characters, and the director has managed to bring in famous actors, who are known for playing solo leads like Praveen Tej, Naveen Shankar, Shri Mahadev, Aishani Shetty, Bhavana Rao, Samyuktha Hornad, Archana Jois and Anirudh Acharya.

“I had a unique way of approaching these actors, and it is mainly the story that has brought them together. Every character appearing at different stages of the film represents varied emotions, which are closely related and relevant.”

Hondisi Bareyiri is made under the Sunday Cinemas banner and has music scored by Joe Costa. Shanthi Sagar has handled the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramenahalli Jagannatha Hondisi Bareyiri
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp