‘Hondisi Bareyari is a rare multistarrer’, says director Ramenahalli Jagannatha

By Express News Service

Ramenahalli Jagannatha, quit his job as a professor, to pursue his passion for films. Having worked with Rockline Production’s Adhi Lakshmi Purana directed by Priya, he is now geared up for his first directorial outing, Hondisi Bareyiri, which is slated to release this week.

“I wanted to be a lyricist as I have penned a lot of poems during my college days, which even got published in some vernacular dailies. My lyrical writing in turn pushed me to write a story, and that’s how Hondisi Bareyiri came about,” says Ramenahalli, who has penned 6 songs out of 8 for his first film. “Hondisi Bareyari traces the journey of 5 friends and stories unfolding through 12 years of life from college to after marriage,” says the director.

“I have a penchant for light-hearted scripts, and enjoy watching films like Gaalipata, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chata Hai. I wanted to direct a film on those lines, and Hondisi Bareyiri clearly fits the bill,” says Ramnenahalli, who has placed the film against an Engineering backdrop. Interestingly, this is a rare multistarrer, which is narrated through 8 different characters, and the director has managed to bring in famous actors, who are known for playing solo leads like Praveen Tej, Naveen Shankar, Shri Mahadev, Aishani Shetty, Bhavana Rao, Samyuktha Hornad, Archana Jois and Anirudh Acharya.

“I had a unique way of approaching these actors, and it is mainly the story that has brought them together. Every character appearing at different stages of the film represents varied emotions, which are closely related and relevant.”

Hondisi Bareyiri is made under the Sunday Cinemas banner and has music scored by Joe Costa. Shanthi Sagar has handled the cinematography.

