Naresh Kumar’s 'South Indian Hero' gets a release date  

The film, which is said to be based on the film industry will hit theatres on February 24

Published: 09th February 2023

A still from the trailer of the movie 'South Indian Hero' (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

Director Naresh Kumar, the director of films like First Rank Raju, and Raju Kannada Medium is ready with his third outing. Titled South Indian hero, the film marks the silver screen debut of teleserial actor, Sarthak and is set to hit the theatres on February 24.

Prior to the release, the film’s trailer was launched by Real Star Upendra recently. Naresh in his previous interview with CE had mentioned that South Indian Hero is based on the South Indian film industry, and this film will bring in the shades of a lot of South Indian heroes,  “ The film’s protagonist, Logic Laxman Rao played by Sarthak is a physics teacher, who has no connection with cinema.

What takes him to enter the film industry, and what difficulties he faces after his arrival, is the crux of the film,” Naresh explains in brief about South Indian Hero.  The film stars Kasshima Rafi (Kasthuri Mahal), and Urvashi as the female leads, while  Yogaraj Bhat, Vijay Chendoor, Ashwin Palakki, Amith, Ashwin Kodange, and Chitkala Biradar play important roles.

Backed by Shilpa LS under Riyanshi Films, South Indian Hero has story, screenplay, and dialogues by Naresh Kumar. The film has cinematography by Praveen and Rajashekar and music by Harsha Vardhan Raj and Anil CJ.

