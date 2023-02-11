Atharvaa’s next titled 'Thanal'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor Atharvaa has teamed up with debut director Ravindra Madhava for a film called Thanal. Ravindra says, “The film is an action-thriller that revolves around a painful incident that makes one person a hero and another one a villain. What happens when these two people meet, forms the crux of the story.”

Backed by Annai Film Production, Thanal also stars Lavanya Tripathi and Ashwin Kakumanu in important roles. Speaking about Ashwin, he says, “He is playing the villain for the first time and he has done a fabulous job.”

Apart from the lead actors, Thanal also stars Sha Ra, Barani, Selva, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat,. With Justin Prabhakaran composing the music, the film will have cinematography by Sakthi Saravanan. The shooting of Thanal has already been wrapped, the film is slated for a release in March.

