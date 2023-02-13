‘Jagapathi Babu does justice to any role’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rumours about actor Jagapathi Babu being part of Challenging Star Darshan’s next, tentatively titled D56 have been doing the rounds for some time now. Rockline Entertainment, the makers of D56 officially confirmed the news on the actor’s birthday.

This marks Jagapathi Babu’s second collaboration with Tharun and Darshan after Roberrt. Speaking to CE, Tharun said that the character demanded someone of Jagapathi Babu’s calibre, and their combination was a successful one already. “He is a versatile actor, and he does justice to any role given. The role in D56 will see Jagapathi Babu in a different shade, and he is happy to explore this particular character,” says the director, who also mentioned that the actor has completed shooting 10 days of his portions, and a lot more sequences will be shot in the upcoming schedule.

Meanwhile, the makers will be revealing the title on February 16 on the occasion of Darshan’s birthday.

D56 also marks the debut of Malashree’s daughter Radhana Ram. The director, who has kept a lot of details about the film under wraps, had only revealed that the film is based on a real-life incident. Backed by Rockline Venkatesh, the film has Masthi penning the dialogues, and Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography for the film. The makers are yet to reveal the music director.

