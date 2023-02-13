Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar’s Dooradarshana to hit screens this summer

The film, directed by Sukesh Shetty, will release on March 3

Published: 13th February 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pruthvi Ambaar’s Dooradarshana

Pruthvi Ambaar’s Dooradarshana

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee, is now gearing up for his next release. The actor’s next, 'Dooradarshana', will see its release on March 3. An official announcement about the release was made on Sunday.  

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sukesh Shetty, Dooradarshana is written by the director himself, who has previously worked in Tulu films, and the Kannada film, Trunk. Set in the 1980s, Dooradarshana is the story about how the entry of  television changes the life of a group of villagers residing in the Western Ghats.

The film features Aayana as the female lead and stars Ugramm Manju, Veena Sunder, Harini Srikanth, Huli Karthik, Suraj, Surya Kundapur, and Deepak Rai Panaje. Produced by Rajesh Bhat’s VS Media Enterprises, Dooradarshana has Arun Suresh handling the cinematography, music by Vasuki Vaibhav, and editing by Pradeep Rao.

