Senior actors Malashree, Shruti unveil the first song from 'Lankasura'

By Express News Service

Vinnod Prabhakar is getting ready for the release of Lankasura, and the team began the promotion of the film by releasing the first song, Modern Mahalakshmi.

The track was unveiled by noted actor Malashree, in the presence of actor Srinagar Kitty, Shruti, producer MG Ramamurthy, and director Guru Deshpande. “I’m a big fan of Vinnod Prabhakar, especially for his action scenes,” said Malashree, who wished the team a huge success. Shruti said that she has acted with Vinnod’s father, Prabhakar, and now with his son in his other film, Madesha.

“I’m glad to know Vinnod and Nisha have turned producers with Lankasura.” Written and directed by Pramod Kumar, the action film is based on the underworld, and the makers have roped in five stunt choreographers to design high-octane action sequences for the film. Lankasura, featuring Parvathy Arun as the female lead, also stars Yogi in a prominent role along with actors Ravi Shankar and Devaraj appearing in pivotal characters. The film has four songs, and all songs are penned by director and lyricist, Chethan Kumar, and music is composed by Vijay Krishna, who has also rendered his voice for the song Modern Mahalakshmi.

Lankasura has Sugnan handling the cinematography. The film is now in the post-production phase, and the makers will soon be announcing the release date.

