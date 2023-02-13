Home Entertainment Kannada

Senior actors Malashree, Shruti unveil the first song from 'Lankasura'

The film, starring Vinnod Prabhakar, billed to be an out-and-out action entertainer is helmed by Pramod Kumar

Published: 13th February 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vinnod Prabhakar is getting ready for the release of Lankasura, and the team began the promotion of the film by releasing the first song, Modern Mahalakshmi. 

The track was unveiled by noted actor Malashree, in the presence of actor Srinagar Kitty, Shruti, producer MG Ramamurthy, and director Guru Deshpande. “I’m a big fan of Vinnod Prabhakar, especially for his action scenes,” said Malashree, who wished the team a huge success. Shruti said that she has acted with Vinnod’s father, Prabhakar, and now with his son in his other film, Madesha. 

“I’m glad to know Vinnod and Nisha have turned producers with Lankasura.” Written and directed by Pramod Kumar, the action film is based on the underworld, and the makers have roped in five stunt choreographers to design high-octane action sequences for the film. Lankasura, featuring Parvathy Arun as the female lead, also stars Yogi in a prominent role along with actors Ravi Shankar and Devaraj appearing in pivotal characters.  The film has four songs, and all songs are penned by director and lyricist, Chethan Kumar, and music is composed by Vijay Krishna, who has also rendered his voice for the song Modern Mahalakshmi.  

Lankasura has Sugnan handling the cinematography.  The film is now in the post-production phase, and the makers will soon be announcing the release date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modern Mahalakshmi Lankasura
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp