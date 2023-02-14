‘I hope Chaos helps me reach the mass audience’: Akshith Shashikumar

By Express News Service

Two-film-old actor Akshith Shashikumar is trying to find a foothold in Kannada cinema. Akshith, who made his debut with Oh My Love, followed with a Kannada- Telugu bilingual, Seethayana, which received a lukewarm reception. Akshith is now pinning his hopes on his third outing, Chaos, which is slated to release this week.

“I never doubted the scripts I chose to be part of. But at the same time, the opinion of the audience is what matters the most. Somewhere, I am still trying to connect with the audience, and I am not ready to give up.” Chaos, directed by doctor turned-filmmaker GV Prasad, is a suspense thriller, which takes place on a medical campus. The film stars Aditi Prabhudeva alongside Akshith.

“Chaos is a new genre and is in contrast to my previous two films. I hope this content helps me reach the mass audience, and help me prove my versatility,” says Akshith, who plays a medical student in the film. Talking about the plot, Akshith shares that his character is someone who doesn’t talk much, and doesn’t have a social life. “He inadvertently gets into a problem, and the film becomes a murder mystery.”

The film is all the more special for Akshith because he gets to share screen space with his father and noted actor Shashikumar.

“There was always this curiosity amongst people as to when I am going to act with my father, but never thought it would come so early. Working with him was a fulfilling moment, but we also shared a healthy competition, and I wanted to give the best shot whenever I shared the screen with him. If I did a mistake, he would take me aside, and help me get better,” he says.

After Chaos, Akshith is taking some time to sign his next project. “Unlike before, where actors did 10-15 films to get established, now it is important to hit the target right from the start. I have a few scripts in place, and I’m in discussions with various directors. Nothing has been confirmed so far,” he says.

Chaos is produced by Parul Agrawal and Hemachandra Reddy under The Black Pebble Entertainment banner and has Vijay Haritsa scoring the music. The film has Dilip Kumar, and Sandeep Valluri handling the cinematography. Chaos is distributed by B Kumar.

