I like the constant change that comes with my characters: Samyukta Hornad

By Express News Service

Whether as a protagonist or in a supporting role, Samyukta Hornad is someone who believes her character should be something that adds value to the film. The actor, who was recently seen in Darshan’s Kranti, is gearing up for the release of PC Shekar’s Love Birds on February 17. The film, which stars Krishna and Milana Nagaraj as leads, features her in the role of a lawyer.

Talking about how she became a part of Love Birds, Samyukta says, “What was interesting is this project came by when I was in Maldives with the goal of reinventing myself, and living in the moment. Maya, my character in Love Birds is exactly that girl.” says Samyukta, adding, “ I don’t want to be the spoilsport by giving away details about my role. All I would say that is Maya doesn’t plan her life."

"We are always stuck in the past or plan for the future. In an age, where awe are talking about relationship goals, and aspire for validation on social media, it is hard to be like Maya. She is sorted, but still emotional,” she says. Samyukta, who has had a handful of releases over the last few months, started 2023 with Krant i , Hondi s i Bareyiri, and now Love Birds.

She nurses the ambition to carry a film on her shoulders, “You have to be more than just a heroine to play such roles,” says Samyukta, adding, “It is been 12 years since I started acting, and I ensured to never have the ‘heroine’ label, because I believe I am an actor first. I also have other passions like running an animal foundation. My ajji (grandma Bhargavi Narayan) was working till she was 82 years, and I want to follow in her footsteps. As an actor, I have not set any rules.

I always want to break it and surprise myself with exciting roles, and projects. I like the constant change that comes with my characters,” she says. Samyukta also goes on to explain that apart from skills and luck, what matters for an actor the most is the ‘stay.’ “Through my experience, I feel that between one sadness and one struggle to another suffering, there are times where you find magic, which you experience with a role, in a film or on the sets. That makes all the difference,” she tells us.

Produced by Kaddipudi Chandru, Love Birds is set to release on February 17, and also features Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar, and noted YouTuber Gaurav Shetty in pivotal roles.

Love Birds has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Shakti Shekar handling the cinematography.

