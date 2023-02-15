Geethanjali-fame Girija returns to silver screen with Rakshit Shetty-backed Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

A Sharadhaa By

Remember Girija, the actor, who won our hearts with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Telugu blockbuster, Geethanjali, which starred Nagarjuna? After a couple of films in Malayalam, including Vandanam with Mohanlal, Girija bid adieu to films in the 90s, except for a brief comeback in Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. The actor is now finally making a comeback to the silverscreen with debutant director Chandrajith Belliappa’s upcoming romantic drama Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. This project, backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, will mark her Kannada debut.

Incidentally, Girija’s father, a doctor, is a Kannadiga, and her mother is British. Although the makers have not divulged any details about the character, she is set to make a comeback in the film, which stars Panchatantra hero Vihan and popular teleserial actor and singer Ankita Amar. Girija is expected to join the sets of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. soon. Meanwhile, the makers released a making video on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

In their previous reports about the film, the makers mentioned that the film will explore the essence of yesteryear romance, and explore the relevance of today’s love, and if it can stand the test of time.

Chandrajith Belliappa has been a member of the 7 Odds writing team of Rakshit Shetty and has worked as a writer for Kirik Party, and Avane Srimannaryana . His debut was with a short film, Rainbow, for Rishab Shetty’s anthology, Kathasangama, and Ibbani Tabbida Ileyaliwill be his first full-length feature.

Gagan Baderiya is onboard as the composer, and Srivathsan Selvarajan has been roped as the cinematographer of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali.



